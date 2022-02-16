Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were investigating an armed robber in Terra Bella on Tuesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, TCSO Deputies were called to the Terra Bella Express on Road 236 for a report of an armed robbery.
When Deputies arrived, they found three people walked the store with an AR Style Rifle demanding money from the store clerk. The clerk gave the suspects the money and they fled the scene. The clerk was unarmed.
TCSO Detectives were on scene investigating.
Anyone wishing to provide information on the case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.