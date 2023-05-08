There were armed robberies committed at convenience stores in Poplar and Ducor over the weekend, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported.
At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, two masked men walked into the Poplar Mini Mart in the 19200 block of Avenue 144 in Poplar. One of the men was armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects got away with cash from the register.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, multiple armed suspects walked into the Ducor Handy Market in the 23300 Block of Avenue 56 in Ducor and demanded money. The suspects got away with cash from the store, and stole a vehicle from a customer.
No one was injured in the incident.
Those have information are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at (559) 425-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com