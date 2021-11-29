At about 11:30 a.m. today, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called out to the area of Road 184 at Avenue 136 near Poplar for an armed carjacking.
When Deputies arrived, they were told the victim was working in a pistachio field in the area when a car pulled up beside him. A man in a black hoodie got out of the passenger side and asked the victim if he was willing to die for someone else’s property.
He then pulled out a handgun and took off with the green Honda Rancher 420 Quad the victim was driving. The suspect drove east to Road 184 and then went south.
Detectives were on scene looking for evidence. Those who have any information are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.