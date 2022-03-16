Arielle Silver to be featured in River Ridge concert
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
River Ridge's Spring Sunday Concert Series will continue on Sunday, March 20 and will feature acclaimed Los Angeles Americana singer-songwriter Arielle Silver. The concert begins at 4 p.m.
Silver will celebrate her COVID her pandemic-delayed album release of A Thousand Tiny Torches in the feature performance at River Ridge Ranch. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Silver’s acoustic guitar and powerful voice has been called by American Songwriter “urgent (and) commanding” and Music Connection called her “a born communicator… exudes intelligence and humanity.”
Silver will perform songs from her new album, alongside songs written during the COVID lockdown. A consummate storyteller, her rich, expressive voice and acoustic guitar frame expansive melodies, echoing her tours and travels across the American heartland.
A Thousand Tiny Torches is now available on digital music platforms worldwide. Attendees can expect masterful songs and storytelling in her first visit to Springville.
The daughter of a guitar-strumming architect and a bookworm religious educator, East Coast born Silver was raised on folk festival fields and synagogue pews. After moving to Los Angeles and taking a decade break from performing to focus on creative writing and Eastern philosophy, Silver’s fourth album, A Thousand Tiny Torches (2020), is luminous, literate, and alive. With songs that crosscut exacting details of the seismic heartbreaks of ordinary life, A Thousand Tiny Torches has received critical acclaim from American Songwriter, Americana Highways, AmericanaUK, and been featured on NPR’s Up Close And Acoustic, whose host, Charlie Silvestri says of the first track, “‘You Were Light’ should be heard by everyone, should be on every radio station and playlist. I'm serious. I love it.”
In 2020, Music Connection named Silver a “Top Prospect.” Los Angeles station 88.5FM spins Silver’s latest singles regularly, calling her “an incredible singer-songwriter right in our backyard.”
A Thousand Tiny Torches, produced by Shane Alexander, is propelled by the masterful playing of a sterling cast of players including Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson, Lady Gaga, Supertramp), Denny Weston Jr. (KT Tunstall, Goldfrapp), and Carl Byron (Michelle Shocked, Rita Coolidge). The project was tracked in the famous Sound City Studios complex at Secret World Studios in Los Angeles. Grammy winners Brian Yaskulka and Hans DeKline mixed and mastered, respectively.
Details on the concert can be found at https://river-ridge.net/events/calendar-of-events/