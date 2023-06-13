Last week, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith of the Department of Justice filed an indictment of Donald Trump containing 37 counts related to seven federal laws. And although Trump blames a “weaponized” Department of Justice, it was a grand jury composed of citizens (none of them DOJ employees) that brought the true bill of indictment.
This isn’t his first brush with criminal liability. During the first year of his presidency, a federal court compelled him to return $25 million dollars to victims of the Trump University fraud. His accountant recently complete a prison sentence for financial fraud committed by the Trump Organization, fraud for which Trump was clearly personally responsible in spite of his skill at using others as scapegoats for his crimes. He has also tried to convince government officials to commit crimes on his behalf, including seizing voting machines and changing the outcome of elections. He requested an investigation of Biden’s son’s business dealings in Ukraine as a precondition for releasing nearly $400 million in foreign aid that had already been approved. His unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen has caused endless conflict in our country. The second half of the Mueller Report describes his efforts to obstruct justice, even though Robert Mueller declined to press charges.
And this isn’t the only criminal charges that Trump faces. In New York, he’s been indicted for making hush-money payments to a pornographic film actress to keep her quiet in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. He’s also charged with overstating the value of properties when applying for loans, and understating them when filing tax returns. In Georgia, he asked the Secretary of State to report that he won the election, when in fact he lost and knew that he lost. We have it on tape. And the evidence of the current criminal charges is also documented in a recorded conversation.
And then there’s the matter of classified documents: Several other public figures were also found to have classified documents; President Biden and former Vice President Pence, have been found to have a small number of classified documents. Pence had a dozen at home, which he returned as soon as they were discovered. Biden had about 25, all but one of which were located in a locked research facility that Biden once used, and all were returned the instant they were found. Trump withheld 325 documents. Initially, he claimed that he had none. After around 200 were found he assured the FBI that he had no more, after which a search pursuant to a subpoena found more than 100 more. Trump is charged with obstruction of justice, and with showing classified documents to others. A tape secretly made by one of his lawyers is the “smoking gun” that prosecutors dream of, and is likewise the sort of incontrovertible evidence that can lead to a summary judgment.
Virtually every legal expert who has looked at the case, including Trump’s former lawyers and his former Attorney General, have stated that they can’t see how he escapes a verdict of guilty as charged. Whether he ends up in an orange jump suit is the only matter left to be decided.
When my siblings and I were just starting elementary school, gasoline was 19.9 cents a gallon, and it seemed like half the country took off for a few weeks in the summer to see the USA in our Chevrolet (actually, it was a ’52 Studebaker). We spent three weeks driving from Houston to Yellowstone and back by way of the Grand Canyon, and we spent less than $300. And I don’t know how many times we asked “are we there yet?” to my ever-patient father as we headed to the next national park.
That’s what comes to mind these days. Are we finally to the point where people who voted for Trump understand what a foolish mistake they made? He started his Presidency paying off victims of his Trump University fraud. That should have tipped them off that maybe they had also been conned. Then there was Stormy Daniels, the revelations of his business failures and paying no taxes for years, and the firing of James Comey for refusing to pledge personal loyalty, and his shameful meeting with Putin, his threats to launch a nuclear attack on North Korea, his support of white supremacists in Charlottesville, his tariffs that he thought that China would have to pay (when in fact tariffs are paid by American consumers), his two impeachments (which decided these days by which party has a majority in the House), his disastrous failure to recognize the threat posed by COVID-19 and subsequent deadly failure to take appropriate action, his inciting of the violent uprising in the Capitol building in an attempt to reverse the results of the election, and a thousand foolish moments that caused the rest of the world to laugh at us (and at him personally when he made a fool of himself before the United Nations).
Yesterday I asked a Republican friend if she had read the 50-page indictment published by Jack Smith (https://abc30.com/donald-trump-classified-documents-grand-jury-indicted/13361732/). She laughed. She also laughed several months ago when I asked if she had read the Mueller Report. Apparently, Republicans think that neither is true, so they refuse to read them. And I’ve seen other Republicans being interviewed on the news who react the same way. They think that if they don’t agree with something, it must not be true. And since they know they won’t agree, why bother to read lies?
Reading is the only cure for ignorance. Until every one of these people realize what a foolish mistake they made when they voted for Trump, our country can’t be great again. If putting him in prison will help them see the light, I’m all for it. But even that might not do it. Maybe we’re just not there yet.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net