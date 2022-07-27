Due to the recent resignation of Porterville City Councilman Monte Reyes, the Porterville City Council has a vacancy representing district 4 with a term to expire in November 2024. The City Council is now accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the council.
To be eligible for appointment, individuals must reside within district 4 and must be a registered voter. Request for appointment forms and district boundary information can be obtained on the City’s website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us or at the Office of City Clerk, City Hall, 291 North Main Street, Porterville. Completed forms must be returned to the City Clerk's office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.
The City Council will hold a Special Council Meeting to conduct public interviews of applicants and to consider the appointment to fill the vacancy. The date for public interviews will be set once the application deadline closes.
It's possible a special meeting could be scheduled on August 13, 14 or 15. The council will also hold its regular meeting on August 16.
At its regular meeting on August 2, the council will consider questions it will ask the candidates. Reyes officially turned in his resignation on July 19.
The council has 30 days from the time of Reyes resignation or until August 19 to fill Reyes position, so it's possible the council could schedule a special meeting on August 17, 18 or 19 as well.
Three of the four members now on the council most vote to approve the candidate to replace Reyes. If the council can't come to a consensus by August 19 on filling Reyes position, it will then be up to Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores on how to fill the position and she could appoint someone to fill the position.
For more information, call the City Clerk's office, 559-782-7464.