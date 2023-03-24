Applications are still being accepted from those who want to participate in this year's Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiesta Dominguera.
The parade will be held in downtown Porterville on May 6 and the Fiesta will be held at Veterans Park on May 7.
Applications to participate in the parade are available at the Porterville Chamber of Commerce. Vendors who would like to participate in the Fiesta Dominguera can contact Teresa de la Rosa, teredir@olaraza.com or 559-359-1443 or Elva Beltran, 559-285-6054 or at Ola Raza, 94 W. Doris, Porterville.