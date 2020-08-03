Efforts to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be stepped up this week in Tulare County and Porterville.
Applications for the Tulare County Small Business COVID Relief Fund will open today. The application period will last through August 16.
At its July 14 meeting, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved $7.5 million in grants to be given to small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The $7.5 million comes from $48.9 million Tulare County will receive from the federal CARES Act. There will be 1,500 businesses in Tulare County who will be eligible to receive the $7.5 million in grants, so each business awarded a grant will receive $5,000. Three-hundred businesses in each of the five supervisorial districts will be awarded grants.
For-profit and non-profit small business with 20 or fewer employees will be eligible for the grants. Businesses that received assistance such as from the federal COVID-19 Payment Protection program or a disaster loan will not be eligible for the grants.
To learn more about the program and sign up for an e-mail alert go to http://www.tularecountyrelief.com/
In addition the City of Porterville's Community Develoopment Department will hold a application workshop webinar on forgivable business loans for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The webinar will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5. What will be covered at the webinar will include how to submit a loan application and how the loan approval process will work.
The webinar will also review in detail the application process, including a checklist of all the required documentation.
Those participating will also have the chance to ask questions about the loan application and who's eligible.
To register for the webinar email ecdev@ci.porterville.ca.us or call 559-782-7460.