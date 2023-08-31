Applebees locations, including the one in Porterville, are participating in the nationwide Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser to fight childhood cancer.
Applebee’s restaurants owned and operated by Apple American Group (AAG), a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group – the world’s largest franchise operator – announced the kick off of its 19th annual fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research and family support programs. Since the partnership began in 2005, Applebee’s restaurant have raised more than $6 million for ALSF and pediatric cancer research, funding more than 120,000 hours of childhood cancer research so scientists can search for more cures for all kids with cancer.
Now through September 17, Applebee’s restaurants will transform into “lemonade stands,” encouraging guests and neighbors to join in the fight to end childhood cancer. During the fundraising campaign, Applebee’s locations will donate 25 cents from the sale of each lemonade or fruit flavored lemonade and 10 cents from every $5 Sunshine Sip – including Electric Long Island Iced Teas and Tipsy Sunsets. Guests can also support the cause by making donations in increments of $1 and $5 either in-store at Applebee’s locations or on Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Each $5 donation made in store will is good for a voucher for $5 off the next purchase of $25 or more.
“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and are excited to kick off our 19th year of fundraising for this incredible cause,” said Greg Flynn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Flynn Restaurant Group. “Last year was another banner year, raising $545,839.
“None of this would be possible without the outstanding commitment of our dedicated staff and the generous support of guests. We look forward to another successful year.”
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of Alexandra “Alex” Scott. While fighting her own battle with neuroblastoma, Alex set up a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for “doctors to find a cure for all childhood cancers.”
Since her first stand, the Foundation has grown into one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, raising more than $250 million and funding more than 1,000 research projects. In 2021, one of those research projects led to the discovery of a cure for a specific type of neuroblastoma – the disease Alex fought hard against. To learn about other ALSF heroes, such as Jonathon who no longer has to receive treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, visit applebees.com/alexslemonade.
“Applebee’s is truly one of ALSF’s most dedicated partners, raising money every year since 2005,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom, and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “While the fight against childhood cancer continues, so does the support of Applebee’s restaurants and guests across the country. We are so grateful for their continued partnership to help find cures and support families during their child’s treatment and beyond.”