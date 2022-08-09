There was an apparent attempted theft of a truck from a convenience store at the corner of Third and Olive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Boxes and materials from the truck could be seen on Olive and surrounding roads in the area. The Porterville Police Department was also treating the convenience store as a crime scene as the store's doors were locked as of shortly before noon. Someone was also apparently injured as a result of the incident as an ambulance could be seen transporting someone away from the scene.

