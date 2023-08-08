I have a confession to make. A dear friend of mine who happens to be of the Republican persuasion said that I had repeatedly stated that all Republicans are stupid, or ignorant, or lacking a moral compass. I thought long and hard about it, and I think she was right. I want to make a correction.
I think that HALF of Republicans are ignorant, or stupid, or lacking a moral compass. Allow me to present my evidence.
According to a June 9, 2022 poll, 50 percent of Republicans think that the January 6 insurrection was a false flag operation created by Democrats (https://www.reuters.com/world/us/half-us-republicans-believe-left-led-jan-6-violence-reutersipsos-2022-06-09/). A poll done last week says that “half of Republicans would not vote for Trump if he was convicted of a felony” - which of course means that half of them WOULD vote for a felon convicted of an act of treason. (https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4137314-roughly-half-of-republicans-in-new-poll-would-not-vote-for-trump-if-hes-convicted-of-felony/) And to this day, up to 70 percent of Republicans think that Biden’s 2020 win was illegitimate (https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/03/politics/cnn-poll-republicans-think-2020-election-illegitimate/index.html). Meanwhile, ONE HUNDRED percent of the secretaries of state of the 50 states – the majority of them Republicans - certified their state vote counts to be correct as reported.
The fact that 50 percent crops up so frequently is not, in my opinion, unrelated. The percentage of Americans that are below average in intelligence is BY DEFINITION 50 percent. My logo is a graph of a normal distribution with the left side colored red and the right side colored blue. It is, of course, a political cartoon, not the result of any survey. But it derives from the common understanding that folks with lower IQs don’t think too good, and may come to unsupported conclusions more frequently than the folks on the other side of the bell curve. Not that they’re not good people; you just don’t want them performing heart surgery on your child - or maybe voting.
To be fair, the same thing can be said of Democrats. I would assume that about half of them are on the left side of the bell curve for IQ. However, Democrats aren’t trying to put a con man, a sociopathic narcissist and a pathological liar in the White House. They might be a little slow on the uptake, but their hearts are in the right place, even when their minds aren’t.
When one side knows things that the other doesn’t, debate is impossible. In a White House meeting, Donald Trump once asked if we could build a moat between the United States and Mexico and fill it with alligators and snakes, since killing immigrants would be legal because they aren’t protected by our Constitution. Miles Taylor, Chief of Staff to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, who wrote the letter signed “ANONYMOUS” to the New York Times, reported that Trump rant. If you didn’t know about that conversation – one of DOZENS of such insane rants – you wouldn’t understand why better-informed people are so alarmed. And 50 percent of Republicans would vote for him even if he were convicted of trying to steal the 2020 election? Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot?
If someone lies to me, they put me in a difficult position. They’re either simply too dumb to understand the evidence as presented in the Mueller Report, the January Sixth Committee Hearings, the 48-page indictment recently published by Jack Smith, or any of the thousands of other news sources that have tried to convince them of the error of their ways; or, they KNOW that they’re lying, which means that they’re just plain LIARS. (I left out a word that Charlie won’t let me use).
To be charitable, there's a third category, referred to variously as “confirmation bias,” “cognitive dissonance“ or “identity-protection cognition.“ They refuse to inform themselves because finding out that they’ve been wrong - that they put an incompetent fool in the White House - is too painful to contemplate. So they run away, or change the subject, or talk over you so that they won’t have to hear the truth that you’ve found in your fact-checking and research. I know a few of those; you do, too. Not talking at all is the simple solution. But what if they’re friends, and you really, really like them, and don’t want to lose them – either as a colleague or as a singing partner?
How do you get them to listen to the evidence, instead of trying to remember how the guy on Fox deflected your comments instead of listening to what you’re saying? I spend hours every week reading every book that touches on this subject. My Republican friends haven’t read a single one of the 50 or so books that I have on my KINDLE that provide the evidence I include in my column. How many have they read? 50? 20? 5? 3? 1? No, it’s NONE. If you refuse to read the evidence, OF COURSE you aren’t convinced. Your ignorance – and that’s what it’s called – is self-inflicted, and done deliberately to allow you to plausibly be able to say that what you’re being told is probably false.
So I reluctantly put these people in a third category – not stupid, not liars, just self-deluded and deliberately self-censored. In grade school it’s called “playing dumb.” But when the stakes are so high –the potential destruction of our democracy - using the term as if we were talking about mischievous children trivializes it. It’s a tactic used to evade responsibility for the serious job of making our civilization work. This isn’t high school debate; it’s our democratic republic that we stand to lose.
So I apologize for saying that all Republicans are stupid, or liars; it’s only half of them. But for those that think that playing dumb in order to avoid a discussion of the facts is a winning strategy, I’m not inclined to be charitable.
It’s not a game. Check whether the things that you are told are true. Take it seriously; treat it as if the future of our country depended on it – because it does.
