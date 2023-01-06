Another “Volunteering With Your Pet' informational meeting with an instructor from Paws 4 Healing and Pet Partners will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 27 at Sierra View Medical Center.
Those who are interested in attending can sign up at www.petpartners.org. There's no cost to attend. The meeting will be for people only as those attending must leave their pets at home.
Interested volunteers can visit www.petpartners.org and click on “I Want to Volunteer on the homepage. Then click on log in or create an account.
Scroll down and click on Courses and Events. Once in the training center select the following: sign up, handler and workshops.
Select by date and find the titled selection Volunteering With Your Pet on 1/27/23 in Porterville, California.
Click the brown Register button and be sure to hit checkout in the upper right hand portion of the page. The page will refresh to let those know their registration has been completed.
Registration needs to be done by January 25.