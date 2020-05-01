Another testing site for COVID-19 has been established in Porterville as the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building will be used as a testing site.
It’s expected the site will open on Monday, May 4. Sierra View Medical Center has also been doing rapid COVID-19 lab testing at its site.
As part of a statewide effort to expand testing capabilities for COVID-19 in rural areas, Tulare County has been selected by the California Coronavirus Testing Task Force to receive two new COVID-19 community testing collection sites. The new sites are being located in Dinuba and Porterville, with the site in Dinuba also located at its memorial building. The sites are designed to allow for increased testing capacity and improved contact tracing and tracking in Tulare County.
“The state has identified expansion of testing as a key indicator in the road map to recovery from this pandemic,” notes Karen Elliott, Director of Public Health for Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. “Tulare County is grateful for the opportunity to provide increased testing to the community to further meet this priority metric.”
Tulare County’s new community testing sites are through a partnership with OptumServe, which has worked closely with the military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho, RN.
“OptumServe is honored to assist California in expanding COVID-19 testing for residents,” said Horoho, CEO of OptumServe. “We are bringing our full commitment and capabilities to serve Californians, including extensive experience conducting large community health events.”
To determine where to locate new testing sites, the state looked at rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital. That information was then evaluated based on underserved populations to address known disparities, and median income so residents have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.
The goal is to do 132 tests a day at the Porterville Memorial Building site for community members, essential workers and those at high risk of contracting COVID-19. California public health officials have partially lifted restrictions on who should receive tests for the coronavirus, recommending for the first time asymptomatic people living or working in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, prisons and even some households should now be considered a priority for testing.
The Porterville Memorial Building testing site is being paid for by the state. Testing is by appointment only and tests for individuals who have medical insurance will be billed to the patient’s medical insurance by OptumServe.
Uninsured individuals may also use the testing site, by appointment only, and their tests are covered by the state.
Sierra View states it has been doing 15 tests a day through its lab testing. The hospital has a limited supply of testing and is reserving rapid coronavirus testing for suspected COVID-19 patients, inpatients, and symptomatic health care workers, as well as a few select others, including nursing home residents and nursing home health care providers.