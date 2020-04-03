The National Weather Service is predicting April showers — and likely plenty of them — for the end of the first weekend of the month.
As much as an inch of rain is possible with this next storm, with the biggest portion of the storm expected to hit Sunday night.
As of Thursday, the forecast called for a slight chance for showers on Saturday night with a 50 percent chance of showers on Sunday. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected on Sunday.
But then on Sunday night, there’s an 80 percent chance of rain with a quarter to a half inch possible. A tenth to a quarter inch of additional rain is possible on Monday. Another tenth to quarter inch of rain is possible on Monday night.
There’s a 40 percent chance of showers on Wednesday. The weather will be nice before the storm comes with a high expected to be 71 on Saturday. The low on Saturday night is expected to be 49.
The high on Sunday is expected to be 66 with a low of 48. Monday’s high is expected to dip down to 61.
Little snow is expected from this storm at Camp Nelson. On Sunday Camp Nelson can expect less than an inch of snow. The snow level will be 6,100 feet and will drop down below 5,000 feet before midnight Sunday. The low in Camp Nelson Sunday night is expected to be 33.
The snow level early Sunday morning after midnight is expected to drop from 6,700 to 5,600 feet. Snow showers are expected in Camp Nelson on Monday and rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning after midnight the snow level is expected to drop from 5,700 to 5,000 feet.