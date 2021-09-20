Another suspect on the Tulare County's Most Wanted List has been arrested.
Michael Espinoza, 40 of Porterville, was taken into custody on Sunday by Porterville Police. They contacted him at home and he was arrested without incident after trying to run away.
Espinoza was wanted for two felony warrants, including fleeing from police and weapons charges. Additionally, he was wanted for two misdemeanor warrants for drug offenses.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated it appreciated the Porterville Police Department’s efforts to bring Espinoza to justice.
To view the Sheriff’s Top 10, go to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/.../tulare-county-sheriff-s.../.
Report crimes and suspicious activity to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, (559) 733-6218 or anonymously through the TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.