Another man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit.
Lawrence Macias, 31 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Sunday at approximately 10:35 p.m., a Portervlle Police Officer observed a motorist fail to stop at a stop sign in the area of Belleview Avenue and Mathew Street. When the Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the motorist, the motorist failed to yield for the Officer and continued to violate traffic laws during the pursuit. The Officer pursued the motorist who led Officers outside of the city limits.
The motorist finally stopped in the area of Avenue 192 and Road 160. Officers were able to take the motorist into custody who was then identified as Macias.
Macias was found to be driving on a suspended license and was operating his vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Neither the Officers nor Macias sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.
Macias was subsequently arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for evading an Officer with willful disregard, driving on a suspended driver license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Macias is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.