An evacuation order has been issued for Sugar Loaf, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Sugarloaf Village, Saw Mill, McClenney Tract, Sawmill, White River, Idlewild, Posey, Panorama Heights, Poso Park, Balance Rock and Spear Creek. From the existing Hot Spring Order, west King George Peak, south to County M56, including Oak Flat, Twin Peak, to Vincent Ranch at the Tulare Kern Border, east to Portuguese Peak, and back north to Dunlap Meadow, the order will continue to include structures, side roads and any attached roads down to the Tulare County Line.
All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Windy Fire.