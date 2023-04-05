Another arrest has been made in the case of a murder that was committed in Porterville on February 24.
Nathaniel Lindero, 19 of Tulare was arrested, in connection to the murder.
Over the course of the last several weeks, Porterville Police Detectives have continued their investigation related to the murder, which occurred in the area of Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue on February 24. The victim was identified as Ruben Facio, 22 of Porterville.
Detectives developed further evidence to identify additional suspects. On March 21 at 6 a.m. during a multi-agency SWAT raid, multiple arrests were made in connection to the murder.
As a result of the continued efforts into the murder investigation, Porterville Police Detectives developed further evidence and identified Lindero as an additional suspect. Detectives authored a Ramey warrant for Lindero and a search warrant for his residence, which were both endorsed by a Tulare County Superior Court Judge.
At 6 a.m. Wednesday., the Porterville Police Department SWAT Team served the search warrant at the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Avenue in Tulare. During the service of the search warrant, Lindero exited the rear of the residence and attempted to conceal a sawed-off shotgun, by tossing it into the backyard of a neighboring residence.
After doing so Lindero surrendered to SWAT Officers at the front of the residence. During a search of the interior of the residence, another handgun and additional evidence were located and collected.
Lindero was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Accessory After the Fact, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun and Resisting Arrest. He's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.