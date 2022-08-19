The annual Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queens Tea will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 6 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
Information and applications will be available for this year's Porterville Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant. All senior girls in high school who are from Porterville and surrounding communities are eligible to participate.
Applications are currently available at the activities windows or front offices at high schools in Porterville.
The Queen's Tea is a semi-formal event. High school senior girls are welcome to bring a parent or guardian to the event.
The Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant will be held at 6:30 p.m. October 29 at the Buck Shaffer Theater at the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. For more information call or text Emmylou Dowling, 559-361-8419.