On Tuesday night the Porterville City Council will receive the most recent update of progress made towards sustainable housing within the city in 2022. If the report is approved it will be submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as the Governor's Office of Planning and Research.
Every year the council must prepare and review a report on the status of the implementation of the city's housing element which is part of the general plan. The housing element covers an eight-year period, but the report on Tuesday will focus on the time between January 1 and December 31, 2022.
Through 2022 the city approved applications for 201 housing units, 128 of which are low income based housing units. The city is also in the process of preparing and reviewing applications for an additional 56 new units.
If council is satisfied with the report and progress made towards housing in the city and upon approval, the city will submit the report to appropriate State entities for further review.
During their meeting on Tuesday, the council will receive an update on the progress of modifying the city's development ordinance.
The Fresno County Council of government, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG), received an allocation of $1,613,803 from the Regional Early Action Planning grant program through the state. After designating $225,000 to prepare the Regional Housing Needs Allocation plan, TCAG was left with a balance of $1,388,803.
The City of Porterville applied for and was awarded a total of $163,000 from TCAG which is to be used to improve the process of speeding up housing production. To meet the required use of funding Council directed the city use the funds to update the development ordinance which hasn't received a comprehensive update since 2010.
Through negotiations in 2022, Provost and Pritchard Consulting Group was chosen to complete the comprehensive review and update of the development ordinance. Since beginning their update the consultant has taken steps towards drafting a development ordinance code.
According to the staff report attached to Tuesday's agenda, "The consultant is developing a final work program in conjunction with City staff and has initiated the drafting of the development ordinance code and is currently undertaking that phase."
City staff is looking for direction on the continued update of the city's development ordinance.
There are many community events scheduled for approval on the council's consent calendar. All of the consent calendar items, including all five events, may be approved in one motion.
Summit Charter Academy is looking to host a Fun Run on March 24. The Tule River Economic Development Corporation is hoping to host an autism awareness car show on April 1. The Parenting Network is calling all superheroes for a child abuse awareness event on April 5. Sequoia Family Medical Center would like to hold the Sequoia Arbor Day 5K run and walk and health fair on April 29, and Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana Inc. would like to host its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration parade and fiesta from May 6-7.
This meeting of the Porterville city council is scheduled for March 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.