The Audubon Society’s annual bird count wasn't going to be missed this year. Early Saturday morning, a group of nearly 10 people met at SCICON to count the birds as part of a collective international effort to track the bird populations globally.
For three weeks, in December and early January, bird watchers around the globe go out into nature to count and log different species of birds.
Nancy Bruce, Lead Teacher for SCICON, explained the SCICON count, as well as the Circle J Ranch count that happened later Saturday afternoon, were part of a larger effort of the Springville Christmas Bird Count Circle that encompasses all of the land area in a 7.5 mile radius of the Springville area.
“There are about 20 other individuals, who are not (at SCICON), that are out birding,” said Bruce. “Everybody has their own section… There are people further up Bear Creek Road, there are people at Lake Success. It’s kind’ve all happening, but this year especially they are in their own little groups. This is the only place where we were welcoming people from all over, but it’s still a small group.”
As 8 a.m. arrived, Bruce stood in the SCICON visitor parking lot with Monache High School Lead Teacher for the Environment Science Academy Amanda Driver, as the Handley family from Visalia arrived. They were quickly followed by MHS students Shawntaya Jeanes and Jose Castro and Porterville College student Dalia Gonzalez.
“The last seven or eight years, we’ve had high school students come every year,” said Bruce. “It used to be just SCICON employees that would come, but we like getting these high school students outside and involved. It’s been a real thrill.”
Bruce handed out pairs of sanitized binoculars and bird books, before giving a brief history of the Christmas Bird Counts.
“Christmas Bird Counts were started by the Audubon Society in 1900 on Christmas Day by a person named Frank Chapman, but also many other people who would be considered activists of their time,” said Bruce. “The height of fashion back then was these hats with huge bird feathers in them, and what was happening was that market hunters were going out and shooting birds indiscriminately to get their feathers. It became a problem because the bird population was going down.
“A bunch of people got together and began speaking up, especially one named Florence Meriam Bailey… This group of people in Boston started the first Christmas Bird Count. Also, at that time in the 1900’s it was a popular sport on Christmas Day for people to go out hunting birds and they would divide up into two teams, and whoever had the biggest pile of dead birds by the end of Christmas Day would win… So they just started counting the birds, and from that, 121 bird counts later all over the world, there has been a lot of protections put into birds since that time. I know there is the Migratory Bird Treaty Act between Canada and the U.S. protecting migratory birds. Now, people all over the world are involved in Christmas Bird Counts.”
The bird counts have been called the longest citizen science project ever and has been going for 121 years. In California alone, there are more than 100 Christmas Bird Counts every year.
“For me, it is my favorite thing of the holiday season,” said Bruce. “I don’t really need any more gifts. To me, it'd being outside and hearing the call of the birds. It’s just been a wonderful thing.”
The group split into two separate groups, down paths outlined by Bruce. The first group hiked up to Listening Hill, down to the river and around to the lodge, while the second group hiked to the museum, through the boys village, out to Bear Creek and across Soda Springs Bridge before ending back at the visitor parking lot.
While they hiked, the birds that were spotted were identified and logged on a cellphone app called e-Bird. Findings were shared by bird watchers from around the area via Zoom later that evening.