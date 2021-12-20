It looks like the city of Porterville is going to have to wait as far as the development of its new animal shelter is considered.
Another item on the consent calendar will begin the process for a major project at the Porterville Municipal Airport.
As part of its consent calendar at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Porterville City Council will consider rejecting the only bid it received for the new animal shelter to be placed in the city. The animal shelter will eventually be moved from its current location northwest of Lindsay to a building at 185 N. D Street. The building will be remodeled to house the animal shelter.
Bakersfield's Klassen Corporation was the only one to bid on the project and its bid was received last month. Its bid was for just under $7 million, which was actually about $91,000 less than the estimated cost for the project.
But the bid also included frontage improvements along D Street along with detailing four alternate components to the project, with the option they be removed from the project if there were budget constraints created by higher than anticipated bids. The trail section adjacent to the animal shelter will be constructed separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor project which is being funding through an Active Transportation Grant.
But upon further evaluation the city determined the cost of the animal shelter project without the D Street improvements and alternate components would be just under $4.4 million. “Having received only one bid for this project it is difficult to determine if the difference found in the base project price is due to current market conditions or not.
“Staff believes a responsible fiscal approach for this project would be to reject all bids and have the design re-evaluated and modified and then re-bid the project in the hopes of attracting more than one bid.”
Funding for the project includes up to $400,000 in local transportation funds for the D Street improvements and up to nearly $7.9 million in general fund/Measure I fund reserves.
Also on the consent calendar the council is expected to authorize advertising for bids for a major project involving the airport's taxiways. The project includes repairing the pavement of two taxiways so they can continued to be used and to reconfigure three of taxiways from their current location to align with FAA standards. The design of the project has been completed.
It's expected construction cost of the project will be $4.6 million. Other costs will include $85,000 for runway closures, nearly $700,000 for construction administration and inspection and city administrative and other costs of $80,000 for a total cost of nearly $5.5 million for the project.
The city will receive an FAA grant to pay for 90 percent of the project. The city will also apply for a state grant that will pay for five percent of the project. The remaining five percent will be paid for by the airport fund.
In another consent calendar item involving the airport the council is expected to approve a resolution authorizing a contract for the sale of property that's needed for the upcoming repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal. Repairs are set to begin on a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
During closes session at its December 7 meeting the council approved the transactions. The transactions include the sale of property to the Bureau of Reclamation and to the Tea Pot Dome Water District.
The property is located near the Porterville Municipal Airport. A portion of the proceeds from the transactions will go to costs for the city to vacate the property.
As part of its consent calendar the council is also expected to approve a resolution for the city to be eligible for settlement funds from national opioid litigation. Earlier this year, settlements were reached in national litigation brought against major Opioid distributors and the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
The settlement will result in potentially $2.2 billion to the state with funds also being distributed to cities and counties. Total funding will be determined by the participation of state and local agencies who were and weren't part of the litigation.
Funds from the settlement can be used for substance use prevention, treatment and recovery. The more cities and counties that participate, the higher the settlement will be.
If a participating city is part of a county that's also participating in the settlement, the city's allocated amount will be paid to the county unless the city chooses to receive direct payment. While the city of Porterville does need to decide to participate in the settlement, it doesn't have to decide if it wants to receive a direct payment and can make that decision at a later date.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on an application to grow pistachios and almonds on 73 acres located at the southeast corner of Reid Avenue and Lime Street. The Project Review Committee has reviewed the proposal. The council will consider approving a permit for the project.