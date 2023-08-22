A few days ago I was in line at the CVS in Target. A couple was waiting in line in front of me that appeared to be about my age, or maybe a little younger. The woman had beautiful golden hair down to her shoulder, which I have always appreciated on a woman of any age. Then I heard the man, whom I imagined was her husband, say “stay right here close to me.” He said it softly, as if speaking to a child. I stepped back to take in the situation. As she turned, I saw a face that I imagine must have been beautiful when they were young and their love was new. She still was; you don’t have to be 17 to be beautiful. She smiled at me, the smile of a happy child, and I understood.
“Next,” the clerk called, and they walked up to the register. She continued to look around with wide eyes, trying to make sense of what she saw. Again she made eye contact with me, and again she smiled that childlike smile. Her husband noticed, and also managed a smile. He again cautioned her to stay next to him. Her hand never left his.
I passed near them as I walked up to the register when my turn came. “Is that what I think it is?” I asked quietly. “Yes,” he said instantly. A flood of emotions went through me. My uncle Vance spent the last four years of his life yielding to Alzheimer’s, called the “Family Disease” because it affects the entire family. But generally it falls to one family member to be the last to see the last spark of recognition in the patient’s eyes. There's no greater sacrifice, no more heroic task than caring for an Alzheimer patient. I can’t tell you how I admire such people. This man knows better than most of us what those vows that many of us took really mean: “…to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part…”
My wife and I have been married for more than 32 years. One of these days, perhaps in the not too distant future, one of us will have to hold their dying partner’s hand one last time. That’s when those vows take on their fullest meaning. You can only hope that you’ll have someone who will care that much for you. My gratitude to my wife occasionally brings me to tears.
Alzheimer’s patients aren’t to blame for what’s happening to them. They didn’t do anything wrong, nothing for which they deserve their fate. In that way they resemble many of the people that we see around us — poor immigrants, refugees from war zones, victims of mental illness, people with incurable diseases, or the random collateral damage of financial crises brought on by the “free market” so worshiped by the people who assume that they will be the beneficiaries of that giant rigged crap game, rather than the victims.
We are awash in the detritus of catastrophes great and small. And all too often, when we manage not to be devastated by those catastrophes, we easily forget that there but for fortune go you and I. And if there are people who are trying to put hatred in your heart and then use you for their own purposes, realize what they’re trying to do, and don’t let them do it.
You will have the opportunity to offer some aid and comfort at some point, fortunately or unfortunately. You will have a chance to show what kind of a person you are. Consider being like that heroic man I saw in CVS on Friday, holding his little girl’s hand as she slips away. Then hope that there are more angels like him among us when it’s your turn.
