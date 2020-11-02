The Porterville Recorder is now beginning the effort to provide children in this area who are less fortunate with a wonderful Christmas during its third annual Angel Tree program.
The program has grown each year with more than 200 children supported during last year's Angel Tree program.
Forms to have a child added to the Recorder's Angel Tree are now available at the Recorder office, 115 East Oak. The forms need to be returned to the Recorder office by November 20. Forms will need to have the child's first name, age, clothing size (shirts and pants) and contact phone number.
Included on the forms are also information for the child's gender, shoe size, any toys the child may want and their school.
After that time, the Recorder will then have its Angel Tree displayed in its front lobby with all Angels for the children on the tree.
Those interested will then be able to come to the Recorder office to adopt a child or children by taking an Angel or Angels off the tree. More information will be provided in the Recorder when the time comes.
Items for Angels will be available to be picked up at the Recorder office, beginning December 14. Any business or individual that would like to make a donation to the Angel Tree program can call 784-5000.