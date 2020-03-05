Angel Lopez Rodriguez, grandson of Amalio and Genoveva Ramirez, is being honored as Citrus High School’s February Student of the Month.
Angel is a great example of what it means to be Citrus Strong! He has demonstrated the utmost respect, trustworthiness, and work ethic while being at Citrus. Angel set his goal of graduating and did just that! In fact Angel graduated 3 month early and is planning on attending Porterville College in the fall.
After completing his prerequisites at Porterville College, Angel has plans to transfer to a UC. He has dreams of one day becoming an architect or graphic designer. Angel enjoys drawing, listening to music, and spending time with family. Angel shares that he felt successful while being at Citrus because he felt everyone believed in him. The Citrus staff is proud to honor Angel as student of the month and wishes him the best in his future goals!