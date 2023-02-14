The nominations have been announced for the upcoming Hosscars to be held at the Barn Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, February 24.
The winners will be announced at the 74th annual awards ceremony. Admission to the event is free. Red, White and Tuna, The King and I and The Addams Family received their fair share of nominations as did Little Mermaid Jr.
Numerous performers and behind the scenes contributors participate in numerous Barn Theater productions so it's no surprise a number of those who participate in Barn Theater productions have received multiple nominations.
Longtime Barn Theater veteran Bob Merzoian received multiple nominations as he was nominated for the direction of Red, White and Tuna, in the category of male major support in Red, White and Tuna and in set design for Red, White and Tuna.
Denise Everhart also received multiple nominations for direction as she was nominated along with Daniella Lovato and Cynthia Peralto for The King and I and was nominated for The Addams Family as well. Dr. Mary Shaw, who received multiple nominations, was also nominated in the direction category for Little Mermaid Jr.
Charles Hickenbotham also received multiple nominations as he was nominated for Male Minor Support for Red, White and Tuna and for lights and sound in The King and I, The Addams Family and Little Mermaid Jr. Everhart was also nominated in lights and sound and costumes for a number of productions.
Ambree Bough was also nominated in both the lights and sound and costume categories. Shaw was also nominated in costumes for The King and I as was Peralto, another Barn Theater veteran who received more than one nomination.
In addition Erik Tyler was nominated for Male Minor Support for The King and I and for lights and sound for The Addams Family. Todd Mathenia was also a multiple nominee, including for Male Minor Support for The Addams Family.
Nominated for male lead were Ralph Bourne in Red, White and Tuna, Christopher Shepard in The King and I and Ernesto Ruiz in The Addams Family. Nominated for female lead were Leslie Pelon,The King and I and Kristin Redford, The Addams Family, another Barn Theater veteran who received more than one nomination.. Joining them as a nominee for female lead is Kierstin Hall, who has been recognized a number of times at the Junior Theater Festival.
Other nominees are: Male Major Support: Merzoian; Conner Nielsen, The Kings and I; Jason Porter, The Addams Family. Female Major Support: Kathleen Briones, Red, White and Tuna; Melissa Kirkpatrick, The King and I; Madeline Black, The Addams Family.
Male Minor Support: Hickenbotham, Red, White and Tuna; Tyler, The King and I; Vince Black, The Addams Family; Mathenia, The Addams Family. Female Minor Support: Mikayla Gianetto, Red, White and Tuna; Kathrynn Wills, The Addams Family.
Male Bit; Isaac Hernandez, Red, White and Tuna; Asharon Morales, The Addams Family; Ethan Willett, The King and I. Female Bit Part: Madeline Black, Red, White and Tuna; Bough, Red, White and Tuna; Ashley Chappell, The Addams Family; Rachele Alcantar Serna (who also received more than one nomination), The King and I.
Those nominated in technical categories were:
Lights/Sound: Kate Smith, Adam Silvey, Red, White and Tuna; Hickenbotham, Bough, Mathenia, The King and I. Hickenbotham, Jamika Guillermo, Tyler, Gino Guillermo, Everhart, Gordy Plaisted (who also received more than one nomination), The Addams Family; Hickinbotham, Kyle Newlin, Dallan Christenson, Little Mermaid Jr.
Costumes: Bough, Everhart, Red, White and Tuna. Kim Day, Cathy Cassidy, Everhart, Shaw, Peralto, Nancy Ortiz (who also received more than one nomination), Esmerald Avina, Veronica Ayala, Delia Lemus, Aurelia Ayon, Kristin Redford, The King and I. Brandy Hall, Kerry Newlin, Shaw, Little Mermaid Jr.
Set Design: Merzoian, Black, Red, White and Tuna; Everhart, Alvino Levario (who also received more than one nomination), Ortiz, Ali Plaisted, The King and I; Nate Smith (who also received more than one nomination), The Addams Family; Jose Serna, Everhart, Rachele Alcantar Serna, Rhonda Cemo and her art students, Little Mermaid Jr.
Set décor: Pam Bourne, Nat Briones, Red, White and Tuna; Everhart, Jose Serna (who also received more than one nomination), Mathenia, Barbara Black, Mads Black, The King and I; Nate Smith, Alvino Levario, Gordy Plaisted, Everhart, Rachele Alcantar Serna, Jesika Bowlker, Mathenia, Benjamin Satko, The Addams Family; Everhart, Rachele Alcantar Serna, Little Mermaid Jr.