A analysis of an initiative that would set aside 2 percent of the state budget to meet the state's water needs could lower water costs at the local level but also could cause reductions in other programs.
That's the conclusion of a report from the California Legislative Analysts on the Water Infrastructure Fundy Act of 2022. Proponents of the initiative are trying to gain enough support to place it on the November, 2022 ballot.
The initiative would require the state set aside 2 percent of its budget to meet the state's water needs. The initiative aims to increase the state's annual water supply by five million acre feet.
The analysis essentially stated since the state would be funding local water needs that would reduce costs at the local level which could lead to lower water bills. But the state could also have to reduce other programs as a result, the analysis also stated.
The analysis stated $2.5 billion to $4 billion a year would be set aside from the state budget to meet the state's water needs. So the analysis stated those funds from the General Fund wouldn't be available for other programs.
The analysis stated even in years in which the state has a large surplus while existing programs likely wouldn't have to be reduced, the state's ability to expand those programs would also be reduced. And in years in which the state doesn't have a large surplus, the analysis stated the measure could require the state to make reductions in existing programs “unless it takes other actions such as raising additional revenues” like tax increases.
Proponents of the measure state if the state can afford to set aside a required large amount of its state budget for education, it can afford to set aside 2 percent of its budget for water.
And the analysis also states providing a significant increase in state funds for local projects could “in some cases reduce local spending and result in savings.” The analysis stated this would occur when local agencies use state funds for projects, replacing funds they would have had to use.
Proponents of the initiative also state it would lead to local needed projects not being undertaken to be done and the analysis backs that argument. “Local governments could decide to take advantage of state funds to construct new water supply projects they would have not otherwise undertaken.”
The analysis concluded about the initiative, “overall it likely will result in some amount of savings from state funds replacing local funds. To the extent this occurs, it could result in water customers paying lower water bills than they otherwise would in the absence of the measure.”
“The contents of this report are good news for every Californian,” proponents of the measure stated. “More water. Lower water bills.”
In the measure, projects eligible for funding would include the development or expansion of facilities for groundwater cleanup and storage, stormwater capture, treatment and storage, water recycling and desalination of seawater or brackish water.
And of course the development of new or improvement of existing water infrastructure such as reservoirs for storage and canals and pipes for delivering water. A portion of funding from the measure would also be set aside for water conservation programs.
In addressing the potential of other state programs being reduced, proponents of the measure stated: “Notwithstanding the multi-billion budget surplus California’s legislature currently enjoys, this redirecting of spending for water projects is what the initiative proponents intend. The State of California has neglected its water infrastructure for decades.
“With climate change promising dryer winters and a reduced Sierra snowpack, this is the perfect moment for California to prioritize spending on a resilient water infrastructure.”
Assemblyman Devon Mathis, a supporter of the initiative who has worked to gain bipartisan support for the measure, stated: ““This is a first of its kind ballot initiative. We set the goal based on our state’s current and future water needs, set ongoing funding for a diverse set of eligible project categories, and placed a sunset for when the goal is reached.
“This is a vote for people to lower their water bills, and for cities and school districts to upgrade their water systems without breaking their local budgets.”
Another measure proponent, Lisa Ohlund, retired East Orange County Water District general manager, said: “climate change projections have many water districts concerned about their ability to reliably deliver safe water in quantities that will protect people, trees and the economy. This initiative focuses tax dollars on this enormously important problem at a pivotal time.
“We must take action to prepare for the increasingly harsh storms that will dump large amounts of rain on California, and the extended dry periods where we must look to water recycling and desalination to help fill in the shortfalls. California led the world in water in the last century; we need to do the same in this one.”
More information on the initiative is available at https://MoreWaterNow.com