The Sites Project Authority on Thursday announced updated findings from an analysis that projected Sites Reservoir could have diverted and captured 250,000 acre-feet of water as a result of the January storms if the reservoir was operational, and an additional potential 244,000 acre-feet of water as a result of the February-March storms.
The Sites Project Authority oversees the Sites Reservor Project.
“Once again, a flood of storms in Northern California produced a significant amount of rainfall that would have been captured if Sites was operational,” Executive Director of the Sites Project Authority executive director Jerry Brown said. “Rain will not always come at the right time, so we must build Sites Reservoir to capture storm and floodwater for future use during dry periods.”
The proposed Sites Reservoir to be located north of Sacramento has been in the planning stages for years. The off-stream reservoir is specifically designed to divert and store water from major storm events to help the state meets its water needs during dry years.
The analysis, based on actual river flows, found Sites Reservoir could have diverted 250,000 acre-feet of water from January 3 to March 13, the Sites Authority stated. Additionally, using the California-Nevada River Forecast Center’s updated river flow forecasts, it's estimated Sites would have the potential to divert another 244,000 acre-feet of water over a 30 day period from March 14 to April 13, the authority added.
The Water Education Foundation states a sing acre-foot of water is enough to exceed the average annual indoor and outdoor water use of one to two California households.
The authority stated if the Sites Reservoir was operational it could have provided water for up to 2.4 million people, farms and businesses.
The authority said the reservoir won't divert any water until all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met, but during some conditions, like the recent storms, it could still store water while meeting diversion criteria that protects fisheries and the environment.
“Sites is designed with both environmental values and water supply needs in mind,” said Alicia Forsythe, Environmental Planning and Permitting Manager of the Sites Project Authority. “With more extreme weather events expected in California, there are times we can safely divert water when Sacramento River flows are abundant, leaving enough water in the river and in the Delta for ecological needs.”
At the beginning of this year the Sites Authority also claimed its analysis found hundreds of thousands of acre feet of water could have been after the first of the year storms that obviously weren't nearly as big as the most recent storms.
If the reservoir had been functional from January 3 to 15 it could have captured and diverted 120,000 acre-feet of water, the authority stated. The authority also stated then as now the reservoir would have continued to capture water as flows continued to run high.
Brown was referring to what happened then and now when he said back in January “this is exactly the type of scenario that Sites is being built for — short windows of extremely high flows.”
In January the authority stated long-range forecasts would have continued to divert storm water through at least February 15 for a total of 382,000 acre feet of water.
Forsythe said back in January about the January and most recent storms they would have been times for the Sites Authority “to shine.”
The authority states periods of heavy rainfall are the ideal chance to capture water that accumulates quickly that would otherwise be lost to flooding and rapid runoff. The authority stated its analysis has shown during major storms the reservoir could meet all the state's needs and criteria while being able to store excess water.
The proposed $5.2 billion Sites Reservoir has broad statewide support from cities, counties, water agencies, and irrigation districts throughout the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California which are working together to advance the project. The Sites Reservoir Project is locally led by the Sites Project Authority which is made up Sacramento Valley water districts, cities, and counties.
The Sites Reservoir proposed north of the Sacarmento-San Joaquin Delta would be the state's first major storage project in decades. More information can be found at www.sitesproject.org or on Facebook or Twitter at @SitesProject.