With the announcement Tulare County has had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and under the guidance of state and local health authorities, all non-essential services provided by Parks & Leisure will be suspended until further notice.
This includes recreation activities, special events, and sports leagues that were scheduled to occur during March. We will continue to be in regular contact with health officials, including the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), concerning the appropriate practices and will review future programs that might be impacted as more information becomes available. Below is a list of our current programs/ events that might be affected.
Adult Volleyball Open Gym — Canceled for the remainder of the spring season
Arena Soccer — Games cancelled until further notice; contact coaches for more info
CPR Classes — 3/18 renewal class and 3/21 full class will continue as planned
Fishing Derby — Canceled; potential for rescheduled activity pending more information
Kids Fest — Canceled; potential for rescheduled activity pending more information
Jr. Pirates Track and Field — Practices canceled until further notice; contact coach for more info
RAP Program — Normal hours of operation will continue to coincide with school sites
Thursday Night Dance — Cancelled through March
Tiny Tots — Normal hours of operation will continue to coincide with school sites
Tuesday Story Time — Canceled through March
Youth Center — Normal hours of operation will continue to coincide with school sites
Zalud House Museum — Normal hours of operation continue
Our staff will communicate with current sports league participants and all those scheduled to participate in upcoming community events for plans of the next steps. Refunds for special event wristbands for the Fishing Derby and the Kids Fest will be provided on an ongoing basis by visiting our office at 15 E. Thurman Ave. If you have specific questions regarding suspended activities, please visit our website for complete details, contact our office at (559) 791-7695, or email parksleisure@ci.porterville.ca.us.
While the measures of canceling events and programs can come with an abundance of disappointment, we take the health and safety of our community seriously and are in full support of the guidance we’ve been given. According to CDPH, the timely implementation of aggressive strategies that create social distance and those that reduce close contact of people not regularly together, including limiting gatherings, has proven effective in prior pandemics at delaying rates of transmission and reducing illness and death. We also encourage the continued practice of every day, common sense preventative actions.
Library Donations
We’re overwhelmed with the outpouring of support that has taken place as a result of losing our Library. Our book drop-off location has had a steady stream of donations since we opened the doors and individuals and organizations near and far are stepping up in huge ways to help us out. A shout-out goes to Walmart DC 6021 for palletizing, shrink wrapping, loading, and storing the book donations until we’re ready to put them to use. We’ll continue to accept new or gently used books at 298 N Main St., the former location of Hoagies, until March 28 until further notice from 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We’re also grateful for any monetary donations which can be directed to the City of Porterville (attention: Library) or The Friends of the Porterville Library.