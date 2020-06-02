The heat did not keep the remaining Porterville High School (PHS) graduates from taking a walk down the red carpet on Thursday afternoon during the second and final day of PHS’ drive-thru graduation ceremony. With Pomp and Circumstance playing in the background, the remainder of PHS’ Class of 2020 took the trip down the carpet to grab their diploma cover and celebrate all of the hard work they have put in over the last four years.
“This is truly an exceptional graduating class, both in and out of the classroom,” said PHS Principal Jose Valdez.
As the long line of cars slowly rolled up the road in front of the PHS gymnasium, graduates were let out so they could walk to the red carpet. Before allowing the students to walk for their diploma, Valdez stopped each senior to give them a congratulatory fist bump and a smile.
As the graduates walked, their friends and family cheered from their cars. Cellphones were stuck out of windows in hopes of capturing the moment on video. Poppers, smoke bombs, air horns, cymbals and shouts filled the air. Parents proudly cheered on their children, some even honking their car horns as their graduate’s name was called out over the sound system.
Valdez was clearly beaming with joy as he watched each of his seniors take their walk. He had nothing but great things to say about the PHS Class of 2020.
“This class is filled with many success stories,” said Valdez. “For example, this spectacular class has three students that became friends in Kindergarten at Springville elementary school. While at PHS all three students pushed themselves and each other. All participated in the Panther Band, are scholar athletes and have had amazing academic careers. These three students did and have done everything together, including becoming three Valedictorians. It is my pleasure to honor and recognize Catherine Entenman, Levi Davis, and Lynlee Davis.
“In addition, 46 percent of our senior class have met the a-g requirements for entrance into a 4-year college. That ties last year’s PHS record.
“This class is also very motivated and service oriented. We have 11 students that have self-reported they have signed with one of the branches of the military. Congratulations and thank you in advance for your service to our country.
“Once again, our PHS Choir and Band received the highest ratings, a superior at the CMEA (California Music Educators Association) festival, continuing the rich tradition of musical excellence.”
The PHS Class of 2020 was highly praised by Valdez, leaving big shoes for next year’s graduating class to fill.
Valdez had these parting words for his graduates, “On behalf of the Porterville High School Administration, Faculty and Staff, you have been outstanding. You have made a difference. Best wishes and may all your dreams come true.”