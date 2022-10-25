The American Pickers are returning to California. It's planned for episodes of the The History Channel hit television series to be filmed throughout this area in January 2023.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.
Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They're ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
Those at American Pickers continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by California and the Centers for Disease Control. and CDC.
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore one's hidden treasure. If someone has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through they would love to hear from you.
Please note, the Pickers don't go to stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. If interested, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.