Surveillance II: The tactics formerly lauded and used by the intelligence agencies to overthrow communist governments or tyrannical states, through psychological operations, has been turned inward and is being used to destroy our own country.
Last week we detailed Executive Order 12333 , the rules removing the firewalls between the intelligence agencies. The rules created a collaboration space between government and big tech giants to control all information.
The compliant media told us not to worry that the changes were for the greater good. Progressives always say this when they're in power. Progressives also always tell us the opposite when they're out of power. This enabled so much collaboration that there were no longer any checks and balances. Nothing bad will happen when unelected agencies control all of the information on the world right?
Lord Acton opined correctly when he clearly stated power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The checks and balances were removed and these agencies were no longer a check on themselves or being checked by any other elected official except the president. Add in unchecked corporate power and we start to see why corporations are embracing the ESG’s and DEI’s for social control.
America now has a king because all of this power is going unchecked. Central power in the U.S. complying with international powers to change the world. Even though this is a progressive goal accomplished I think there are many progressives today that see what's happening and are themselves frightened by this surveillance leviathan.
It's easy to see now how that much power could be used and abused. Our “intelligence” agencies don’t give a hoot about civil liberties. We see now clearly intelligence and surveillance has been weaponized. I pray regularly that there are agents left in our government that have ethics and morals, but we're not seeing any restraint at this time. LORD HELP US ALL.
Executive Order 12333 enabled the intelligence agencies to look at formerly private communications. This expands the surveillance state in America well beyond any boundaries of a free state. Our country has been transformed into a surveillance state. A Surveillance hammer looking for nails.
The intelligence was weaponized and the courts allowed it in the name of safety and security. We all see how those changes were employed and perfected in the pandemic. Surveillance was shared to promote and censor people and violate their civil rights. Surveillance was used to control the pandemic narrative.
Even worse it enabled investigation of all those that didn't follow the narrative or spoke against it. In other words freedom and privacy of citizens were discarded and the “benevolent” intelligence agencies were the only ones left with any privacy. This is one of the many traumas that's causing our identity crisis. Are you enjoying the fundamental transformation of America? Don’t worry they're not done yet and we're faced with what can only be described as an an onslaught of Fascism.
This fits nicely with the overarching matriarchal agenda being forced on our culture by progressives in power that have now burned our civil liberties. Our civil liberties are not draft cards? Smart is an acronym. S.M.A.R.T. "S-urveillance M-onitoring A-nalysis R-eporting T-echnology. An embrace of SMART cities won't lead to more civil liberties but less. Progressives will be quick to say this isn’t the correct acronym but you be the judge.
Destruction under the cloak of goodness is a great evil unleashed on we the people. They told us it was all for the greater good. It really meant all for the power and control of the people and the greater good of the government. The rapid expansion through technology fuels this tyranny. This is as bad, or worse than the surveillance state George Orwell warned us about.
These major changes to our intelligence agencies have turned our country inside out. These changes have paved the way for self-destruction. Government activists and rogue elements are working hard to fundamentally transform our country away from the freedom of its founding. The framework usher in a modern Bolshevik revolution in America was put in place as change we can believe in.
Those of us paying attention knew we were in big trouble even then. Many however were asleep and blindly trusting in the empty rhetoric of a dictator that told you one thing and did another. We got fooled again. This time the war would be from within designed to change America from the bottom up, top down and inside out.
We're now edging closer and closer to that communist paradise Marx had envisioned. The Color Revolution fueled with ARPA funds borrowed from our enemies and added to the debt crisis that our children would be asked to pay for it. Here's a video outlining the well documented Cloward and Piven strategy from 2020. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQhpAPRsqkY
Lawlessness and crime in our streets. Promotion of anti-family agendas in our government to undermine the core of western civilization. Complicit centralized education systems that traded education for indoctrination. All working in lock step to collapse the system through overwhelming economic destruction.
Overwhelm the system is a Cloward and Piven strategy fueled by adding trillions to the debt undermining our economic prosperity. These 1960’s self-proclaimed progressive college professors are still on the scene. You may want to look them up to understand better progressive strategy. This is completely anti-American.
This is a massive transfer of wealth from the people to modern day Robber Barons like Baal Gates and mega rich politicians through insider trading schemes. Black Rock is using dark pool trading that's now 70 percent of stock market trades to facilitate the transfer of wealth. It’s not a stretch to think the financial system has been corrupted when dark pools are the majority of trading now. The ROBINHOOD debacle was just another capture or sellout.
In fact it would seem they're using our own retirement funds to manipulate the world markets and implement ESG, CSR & DEI in corporate America and all local state and federal governments. Acronyms: Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) - Corporate social responsibility (CSR) - Environment, social, and governance (ESG).
The most egregious manifestation of this great transformation was the use of the propaganda media to promote safety over freedom. Bush number two, aptly described, had already set the stage before Obama to get us all focused on Security over freedom in the war on terror. So we find ourselves in a time where safety and security championed by the uniparty and its media allies became more important than the constitution and the rule of law.
American Jurisprudence is simple in that all things that are unconstitutional are unlawful as clearly stated in article 6 Section 2 of the Constitution. There are no intelligence agencies in the constitution. There's no reference to a king in the constitution. We The People are the last check on power in an out of control government. We need to be informed and engaged if we're to restore sanity and rule of law in our land reclaiming our American Identity.
The stage was set for the worldwide pandemic and folks had become so complacent they violated the axiom that Ben Franklin laid out in when he said “Those who would give up essential freedom to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Many folks are starting to think the pandemic might be better described as a “plandemic.” It's now becoming common knowledge that there was a worldwide practice exercise called event 201 that happened in late 2019. Still others are making the case the amount of material needed to inoculate the entire population of the earth would have taken years in production to deploy.
As we all reel from the erosion of trust from most of our institutions and agencies it's easy to speculate. But when so much is going wrong everywhere at the same time we recognize we're on the wrong track. The wrong track might be a great understatement. When we hope in the Lord we find restraint in times like these. The meekness that's the American Identity will prevail.
Let not your heart be troubled as he that is in you is greater than he that is in the world. When you lose the trust of the people you lose the consent of the governed. Folks won't comply if the trust isn't restored and for good reason. Many have been hurt over the past few years at levels we have never seen in human history and we would be wise to stop and think and PRAY.
The changes we could believe in were mesmerizing propaganda manifested in the worldwide pandemic crisis. The stage for one world government was set and the complacency and ignorance of indoctrinated Americans who began worshiping the earth were all marching in lock step to the grinder. This has slowed and we're waking up to the tyranny.
Instead of humility and worshiping God, the progressive began worshiping the baalim idols of Science, Earth, Fire and Water. NEO PAGANISM. Paganism was pushed into the wilderness by Jesus resurrected. Now Jesus is being pushed into the wilderness by progressives' anti-Christ revolution.
The new gods of the west were simply the return of the old pagan gods. Instead of worshiping the one true God of monotheism we have regressed to our Slavic past and claimed it was good. Hook line and sinker. The economies of the world destroyed and the continued bailouts through ARPA funds continue the transformation. However the inertia is gone and the opposite reaction is happening.
We're seeing signs of another great awakening. Gird your loins they say and study up we have work to do and have to have the resolve of our forefathers who have overcome in the past. All things are possible through Christ who strengthens us.
If you worked for the government your job was essential and you got bonuses and steady paychecks for supporting the leviathan. Non-essential meant bankruptcy for many and hardship for the rest. For the progressive left non-essential plays well in the depopulation agenda and we see death and destruction all around.
Mass compliance with tyranny was marketed as a social good while we closed the churches around the world for the first time in history all at the same time as they were non-essential.
The Political Charges Against America seem to be:
(1) The Declaration of Independence doesn't contain the moral foundation of the Constitution as detailed in the Federalist Papers. (2) America was NOT founded on Godly principles of individual liberty because it’s not explicitly written in the Constitution. (3) America is a democracy not a decentralized Republic designed with checks and balances to prevent mob rule and central planning tyranny. (4) America is an unjust colonialist enterprise. (5) American People are NOT the Government (We the People). (6) Collective group rights trump Individual God Given Rights. (7) Legal Precedent is law not the constitution (Supremacy clause. ARTICLE 6 CLAUSE 2). (8) The Supreme Judge of the world doesn't exist therefore man decides what's good, right and just. (9) America's history is stealing land and resources to be raped and plundered.(10) America is a Racist country founded by slave owners and thieves and deists.(11) American Patriots are Terrorists and white Supremacists. Petitioning government questioning authority not allowed.
The surveillance state is being used to keep the enemies of the establishment pinned down. The surveillance will be used to bring charges like the movie Minority Report. The surveillance state will be used to collect evidence against all who dissent. The surveillance is all paid for by the American people being surveilled. The best surveillance in the world is being used against its own people. Civil Rights no longer matter to the surveillance state
The lies and deceptions of the activists tearing down our government from the inside won't stop on their own. We have to be a check on power as that's the first separation of power as laid out in our Constitutional Republic. We The People is the first separation and first check and balance.
The letter of law isn't independent of the spirit of the law and we serve a living transcendent sovereign God. We're not serfs and we must restore our true identity both in our country and with our Lord and Savior if we're to overcome as we're called.
Ed McKervey lives in Porterville.