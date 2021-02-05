Democrat Bruno Amato has announced he's challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy-R for his seat representing California’s 23rd District, which includes Porterville, in the 2022 election.
In announcing his run for Congress, Amato cited McCarthy’s recent role in “fomenting” the January 6 Capitol riot which resulted in numerous deaths and serious injuries, including the murder of a Capitol police officer. Amato said he also plans to deliver local representation that has long been lacking from McCarthy.
“I’m taking on Kevin McCarthy to bring better leadership to my community in the Central Valley,” he said. “Like all proud Americans, I was horrified by the events that unfolded on January 6th, 2021. The Capitol Insurrection shook many of us to our core, and it severely tested the strength of our democracy.
Amato claimed McCarthy “was spreading lies about the results of the election, falsely claiming Donald Trump had won” and was “egging” on rioters who eventually stormed the Capitol.
Amato said as McCarthy has risen through the ranks in Washington, D.C., he's grown increasingly distant from his constituents in the Central Valley.
“Kevin McCarthy hasn’t hosted an in-person town hall in ten years!” Amato said. “He doesn’t care about our community, but rather only cares about advancing his own career.
“Unlike my opponent, I’m not a career politician, and frankly, I never had any ambition to become one. But I can’t stand aside as my own representative continues to disgrace the country my parents fought so hard to get to, and that my father and I served to protect.”
Amato said he will campaign on a platform of promoting good-paying union jobs, delivering better and more affordable healthcare, and repairing the torn fabric of the nation's democracy.
Amato enlisted in the Navy at 17, serving as a Torpedoman. He then went on to a career as an ironworker and said he quickly learned the value of a strong union that provided “a good day’s pay for a good day’s work.”
Amato went onto take a few acting classes and after landing some small roles, decided to pursue acting full-time. He’s been a working actor for the past 20 years, with more than 100 credits in film and television. Amato is a member of the Screen Actor's Guild/AFTRA.
For more information visitwww.BrunoForCongress.org or Amato's Twitter page.