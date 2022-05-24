Alta Vista Elementary School student Joannie Atchison won the Cover That contest that was part of the Reading Revolution event recently held by the Tulare County Office of Education.
Atchison won for her cover art, “The Benefits of Being An Octopus.” Atchison won the middle school division.
Also placed second in the middle school division in the Cover That competition were Woodville School's Yanira Chavarria, Anahi Flores, Cristian Garcia and Daniel Tapia.
Tulare County students participated in the annual Reading Revolution event held at TCOE’s Redwood Conference Center. More than 100 students from 14 schools took part in the elementary division, while another 100 students from 14 schools were part of the middle school division.
Reading Revolution is a fun competition designed to promote literacy and the joy of reading for students in grades 4-8, regardless of their abilities. The goal of the event is for students to experience a variety of quality literature and nonfiction, while increasing reading comprehension, and promoting collaboration and teamwork.
In an optional competition that didn't count towards team scores, was the Cover That contest. Students chose their favorite book from the list and drew a re-imagined cover inspired by what they read.