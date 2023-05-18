On Thursday morning, May 11, Alta Mira Regent Diana Kaylor and Vice Regent Pat Holly presented 6 cadets with Youth Citizenship Awards and 1 cadet with the Outstanding Cadet Award. The Daughters of American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award went to one student in each grade level who best exemplifies Honor, Service, Courage, Leadership, and Patriotism. Each student received a certificate and a medal. The DAR Outstanding Cadet Award was presented to the cadet who has distinguished himself or herself through outstanding leadership, honor, service, courage, and patriotism. From left: Alta Mira Regent Diana Kaylor, DAR Youth Citizenship Award Winners: Edgard Perez (7th grade), Bernice Hernandez (8th grade), Suehey Hernandez (9th grade), Fabian Garcia (11th grade), Elizabeth Mendoza (12th grade) and the DAR Outstanding Cadet Brady Unruh (12th grade), Vice-Regent Pat Holly. Each cadet was presented with a certificate and a medal.
Alta Mira honors PMA students
