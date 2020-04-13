As of this past weekend, Porterville was at a 47.5 percent self-response rate when it came to the 2020 Census.
Porterville was just behind the state average. As of this past weekend the response rate in California was 48.3 percent just ahead of the country average of 47.9 percent. There have been more than 7 million households who have filled out the Census in California. The state ranks about in the middle when it comes its response rate as compared to the rest of the country.
Porterville's response rate is higher than Tulare County's as a whole, which is 43.2 percent. Porterville's response rate is also higher than the three bordering counties as Kern County is at 42.9 percent, Kings County is at 43.1 percent and Fresno County is at 46.8 percent.
The City of Fresno's response rate was virtually the same as Porterville's at 47.4 percent.
Officials in California are encouraged by the response rate so far considering the restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus. But officials also note even though there's still time to fill out the census, people shouldn't wait and should respond as soon as possible.
In the coming days, 64 million households across the country who have yet to fill out the Census will receive another questionnaire in the mail. People can also fill out the Census online at 2020census.gov and they can also call 844-330-2020.
"It is now mid-April and that means the 2020 census is in high gear. Even with stay at home orders and other impacts of COVID-19, it is still possible — and important — for you to participate in the census while doing your part to keep the community safe," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.
Due to the coronavirus, the deadline to fill out the Census has been pushed back from July 31 to August 14. But again, officials are encouraging people to fill out the Census as soon as possible.
The 2020 Census determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. The census is also used to determine U.S. Congressional and state legislative districts which impacts how areas such as Porterville are represented.
The 2020 census impacts decisions that are made by lawmakers, business owners and others. Decisions such where schools, clinics and roads are needed are determined by the Census along with services for families, seniors and children.
The Census also determines how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is allocated to more than 100 programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, mental health services and the SNAP program, also known as food stamps.
The Census impacts how school lunches are funded, plans for highways and support for first responders and families in need.
The Census determines funding for public transit systems, funding to fight wildfires, support for rural areas and how housing assistance is provided for seniors.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to keep answers strictly confidential.