A traffic collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in front of Porterville City Hall on Main Street. The collision involved five vehicles in which one vehicle hit four parked cars in front of City Hall. Three of the cars hit were parked in the northbound lane and one hit was parked in the southbound lane. The driver and passenger who was out of the car at the time of one of the parked vehicles were taken to the hospital.
(Almost) Crashing City Hall
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervllerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- (Almost) Crashing City Hall
- Tule River Tribe seeks $6.6 million from state to deal with immediate water crisis
- Jaguars cut Ford, Treadwell as they move toward final roster
- Police: Heroic Safeway employee confronted gunman in store
- AP source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garoppolo as backup
- Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 30
- Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 30
- Dodgers All-Star pitcher Gonsolin out with forearm strain
Most Popular
Articles
- 'DISGRACEFUL:' Fathers of fallen firefighters blast judge's ruling
- DISMISSED! Murder charges dismissed in Porterville library teens trial
- DISMISSED!
- Newsom won't sign farmworker union bill in current form, open to negotiations
- Gang Green: Defense shines in Panthers' rout of South
- Downstream struggle: Phase II of Schafer Dam project begins
- Spartan football rolls to win against Hanford West
- 2 arrested after highway patrol K-9 finds 500 pounds of meth
- 'That Is Correct:' Fire Captain testifies library fire human caused
- Tate officially kicks off council campaign
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.