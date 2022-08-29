A traffic collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in front of Porterville City Hall on Main Street. The collision involved five vehicles in which one vehicle hit four parked cars in front of City Hall. Three of the cars hit were parked in the northbound lane and one hit was parked in the southbound lane. The driver and passenger who was out of the car at the time of one of the parked vehicles were taken to the hospital.

