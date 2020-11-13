All you can eat shrimp will be available in the Forest Restaurant on Fridays at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Forest will be open from 4-9 p.m. and seating is limited for social distancing purposes. Reservations are suggested.
Cost is $18.99 which includes of shrimp scampi, fried shrimp, popcorn shrimp and blackened fish. Meals come with rice pilaf, green beans, garlic bread and choice of clam chowder or salad. In order to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, meals will be served via table side service by a waiter.
The Grizzly Food court is also open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the River Steakhouse is open Friday – Sunday from 5–10 p.m.