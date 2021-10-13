Effective at noon today all of the evacuation orders and warnings associated with the Windy Fire will be lifted. Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for Mountain Aire, Rogers Camp, Upper and Lower Peppermint, Camp Whitsett, R Ranch, Johnsondale, Sugarloaf, Sugarloaf Sawmill, Sugarloaf Mountain Park, Ponderosa, Idlewild, Balance Rock, Poso Park, Quaking Aspen, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, McNally’s, California Hot Springs, Posey, Panoramic Heights, and Gold Ledge. The ending of the orders and warnings includes all structures, residential and businesses.
There are still major portions of Sequoia National Forest that remain closed. Fire personnel and heavy equipment are still traveling throughout the area. Those in the area should be mindful of personnel on the ground and equipment in the area.
Roadblocks will remain at M107 at Aspen, M99 at Lloyd Meadow, and M50 at Parker Meadow.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park will remain closed and only authorized personnel will be allowed inside the closed areas at this time.
Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ Windy Evacuation Area Map for more information.