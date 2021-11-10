The Barn Theater will feature two productions this month into December as it continues to make its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A major production featuring performers from throughout the community will be held this weekend as All Together Now! will be featured this weekend at the Barn Theater. The music review will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13 and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14.
Local people from the community will sing songs from various productions, including Rent, Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Guys and Dolls, Waitress and Hairspray.
The production is a Music Theatre International event and is a fundraiser as all proceeds will go to the Barn Theater. MTI events are being held in all 50 states and more than 40 countries as a means to help theatres come back from the COVID pandemic.
The Barn production is being directed by Daniella Lovato, Wendy Plaisted and Charles Hickinbotham. The production will be a chance for those attending to listen to tons of their Broadway favorites live.
The event will be held at the Barn's newly refurbished back stage and Beer and Wine will be for sale. Those attending are encouraged to bring a comfortable chair and blankets will also be available.
Tickets are $10. For more information, call or text (559) 310-7046.
In addition, The Barn Theater Jr. Company will present Annie Jr. beginning at the end of the month. The play directed by Mary Shaw and Jason Porter will be presented November 26, 27 and 28, December 3, 4 and 5 and December 10, 11 and 12.
Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at www.portervillebarntheater.com