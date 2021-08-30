The United States Department of Forestry is closing all national forests in California, including the Sequoia National Forest.
The closure will go into effect, beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will last through 11:59 p.m. September 17. That means Sequoia National Forest won't be open for Labor Day weekend.
The U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced the closure was necessary to protect the safety of the public and firefighters due to ongoing state wildfire crisis. The closure doesn't affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which isn't part of the Pacific Southwest Region.
“We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien. “It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests.”
Factors that led to this decision include temporarily reducing the number of people in the national forests to reduce the chance of people being trapped on forest land in an emergency.
The closure order will also decrease the potential for new fires to start at a time when firefighting resources are extremely limited. The forest service stated the closure will also reduce the number of evacuations that are necessary and added the closure will lessen the impact of COVID-19 as it continues to strain hospital resources.
The forest service stated any new fires in the state have the potential for large and rapid fire growth with high risk to life and property.
“The Forest Service and our partners are absolutely doing all we can to fight these fires and will continue to do so, but the conditions dictate the need for this region-wide closure order,” the forest service stated.
The forest service also stated forecasts for the remaining fire season are trending the same or worse heading into the late summer and fall.
The forest service stated there's a record level of fuel and fire conditions and “fire behavior that is beyond the norm of our experience and models such as large, quick runs in the night.”
The forest service added there's significantly limited initial attack resources, suppression resources, and Incident Command Teams to combat new fire starts and new large fires and no predicted weather relief for an extended period of time into the late fall.
The following persons are exempt from closure: Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48; any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; Persons with a Forest Service special use authorization for an electric transmission line, an oil or gas pipeline, communications site, or any other non-recreation special use.
Commercial recreational special-use permit holders and their customers must abide by the closure. But commercial recreational special-use permit holders, under the terms and conditions of their permit, may access their permit areas to conduct administrative functions and to protect property and related assets. Recreation residence permit holders also must abide by the closure.
Persons with a Forest Service non-special-use written authorization to conduct non-recreational activities, such as harvesting timber or forest products, or grazing livestock are exempt from the closure.
Owners or lessees of land, and residents of such private landholdings, to the extent necessary to access their land are also exempt from the closure.
Persons engaged in a business, trade, or occupation aren't exempt from closure, but may use National Forest System roads to the extent necessary to carry out their business, trade, or occupation.
More than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in the state, and the National Wildfire Preparedness Level (PL) has been at PL5 since July 14, only the third time in the past 20 years that the nation has reached PL 5 by mid-July — indicating the highest level of wildland fire activity.