They're all sold.
The Porterville Fair announced on Tuesday that all 214 animals offered by youth exhibitors in its Save Our Sale Bid For the Kid event have been sold. With the fair being canceled this year, the fair board still came up with a way to hold the livestock sale — and every animal was sold.
“It's great,” Fair manager Susie Godfrey said. “A lot of support from the community. We have had a lot of support. It's amazing.”
The Porterville Fair also posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday: “After a meeting this morning with a generous buyer, ALL ANIMALS HAVE BEEN SOLD!!!!! It's a good day. Thank you for your help.”
Godfrey also said none of the youth exhibitors who had animals will lose money. “As long as all the kids at least at a minimum break even then we are good,” she said. “So no kids lost any money.”
Godfrey said a total dollar amount for the sale won't be known until after the animals are weighed. The suggested minimum bids for animals were $2.25 per pound for beef, $2 a pound for hogs, $4 a pound for sheep and $5 a pound for goats.
The weigh-ins will begin this weekend at the Porterville Fairgrounds. On Saturday, May 9, hogs will be allowed on the fairgrounds between 7 and 11 a.m.
On Monday, May 11, cattle for the beef weigh-in will arrive at the fairgrounds from 7 to 8 a.m. On Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to noon, sheep and goats will be allowed on the fairgrounds for weigh-in.
Godfrey said exhibitors under the age of 18 will be encouraged to stay home or will be required to stay in their vehicles when the weigh-ins are held. She added the bare minimum of staff necessary to conduct the weigh-ins will be used.