Kevin McPhail, Bank of Sierra President and CEO, was very pleased to present a property donation plaque to Joe Tanner, Lindsay City Manager, for 284 E. Hermosa Ave.
McPhail thanked everyone who came to witness the property donation to the City of Lindsay and said, “I know you have great plans for the property.” He spoke about the bank’s strong involvement in wanting to benefit the community, as well as various non-profit organizations,and the wish to rehabilitate the property.
Janice Castle, Bank of Sierra Market President, spoke about working in Lindsay in the early 1990’s when she first started at the Bank of Sierra. “There is such a warm heart in this community, and I am always really happy inside when I come back to Lindsay.”
Lindsay Mayor Ramona Caudillo read an official proclamation from the City of Lindsay that said Bank of the Sierra’s generous donation at 284 E. Hermosa will allow the City to use the property to benefit the community and will help build a stronger Lindsay community, and January 21, would be a Day of Appreciation for Bank of the Sierra.
Tanner thanked Bank of the Sierra for donating the building, and he thanked Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari for his support. “This is a really cool project,” he said, “The stars aligned perfectly. We have the non -profits ready for the building.”
Tammie Weyker, Chief of Staff for Tulare County Board of Supervisors, represented Tulare County Dist. 1 Supervisor Micari, and presented certificates of recognition to the City of Lindsay and Bank of Sierra. She said, “Larry feels there is so much potential for this project. It is very promising and positive.” Micari strongly supported the project, and would have been at the presentation, but he and his family are ill.
“I think it’s an exciting and unique opportunity for the City of Lindsay, because we had quite a few things coming together; the availability of the property, and the offer from Bank of Sierra, which is actually a donation,” he said.
The property has been sitting there for some time, and we can fix it up, and rehabilitate an eyesore, and use it as a resource center for a non-profit,” said Tanner.