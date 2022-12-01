THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
The community of Porterville and surrounding communities again showed their overwhelming generosity in this year's Angel Tree program.
Because of the generosity of our readers, 358 children who are less fortunate will have a better Christmas this year. So every child — all of our Angels — were adopted in The Recorder's fifth annual Angel Tree program.
Through the program those in the community adopted an Angel or Angels — a child or children — to provide their angels with toys and clothing for Christmas. Those who adopted a child or children need to bring their gifts to the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak, by Monday, December 5. The Recorder office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Recorder would like to thank all those in the community, organizations and businesses who adopted an angel or contributed to the program. They include Maduena Farmers Insurance who donated $1,000 and Setton Farms and the Rotary Club of Porterville, who donated $500.