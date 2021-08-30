Over the weekend, Walkers Fire operations focused on protecting structures and halting the fire's spread with “every tool available,” The Sequoia National Forest stated.
No measurable growth was seen in the fire on Sunday. As of Monday morning the fire was still at 7,638 acres and 45 percent contained. The Walkers Fire is burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness.
Air tankers and helicopters were utilized to slow the fire's growth and dampen numerous spot fires. “Once fire intensity is moderated by aircraft, firefighters on the ground can move in and construct fireline,” the forest service stated.
On Monday, fire officials continued to focus their efforts on the north and west sides of the Walkers Fire. “Embers continue to ignite spot fires, making it difficult to reach all of them with limited resources on the ground,” the forest service stated.
On Monday there were five hand crews and four helicopters committed to “fully suppress” the fire, the forest service added.
The fire is advancing primarily to the north/northwest deeper into Sequoia National Park and the Golden Trout Wilderness in Sequoia National Forest. “Forest and Park Service personnel are working side-by-side to coordinate fire suppression efforts across agency boundaries” the forest service stated.
“Firefighter actions to prepare and defend Quinn Cabin have so far proven successful,” the forest service added about the historic structure in Sequoia National Park. “Work continues to strengthen protection of the cabin while the firefight continues.”
The Sequoia National Forest has two closures in effect: Castle Fire area closure in the Western Divide Ranger District and the French Fire area closure in the Kern River and Western Divide Ranger Districts.
Information on the Walkers Fire can be found at Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7807/
As of Monday morning the French Fire in the Lake Isabella area had burned 25,264 acres and was 26 percent contained.