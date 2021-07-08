The Porterville City Council approved development agreements for two cannabis dispensaries to operate downtown at its meeting on Tuesday.
The agreements are for Culture Cannabis Club to operate at 230 N. Main Street and Haven No. 7 to operate at 1 West Morton. The agreements are for a lease of potentially up to 20 years for both operations.
Both agreements were approved by a 3-1 vote as Council members Kellie Carrillo, Monte Reys and Martha Flores voted in favor while as he has done throughout the process Milt Stowe voted against the agreements.
Stowe has maintained a position of ensuring cannabis operations are properly regulated while also maintaining his overall opposition to cannabis dispensaries.
He made that point on Tuesday when he defended the process that has led to the cannabis dispensaries. “This has been going on for months now,” Stowe said. “It just didn't happen overnight.”
Reyes also made that point, noting the recommendations on how cannabis dispensaries would be operated went through a Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee.
“These agreements are to protect the community,” said Reyes, adding they're done to make sure the way cannabis operations are conducted in the city doesn't lead to a “free-for-all.”
He noted the agreements cover such areas as local hiring requirements and the cannabis dispensaries being required to give back to the community.
The development agreements includes provisions for operational guidelines, community relations and employment. The dispensaries will be required to establish and implement a public outreach and education programs.
The two businesses would also establish and implement a community benefits program which could include senior citizen programs, city beautification efforts, funding for enforcement against illegal cannabis operations, public safety, housing programs, economic development, infrastructure efforts, capital improvements, support of holiday and special community events; and support of local public service, public safety, and special social and community organizations.
Reyes also noted the revenue that's going to other cities that have cannabis operations, referring to “significant money that's lost to other areas.”
The dispensaries will pay the city at least $30,000 a year or 1 percent of yearly gross receipts if that figure is greater than $30,000. The dispensaries will also pay a tax that's 7 percent of yearly gross receipts.
Two concerns that were brought up at the meeting was the issue of local ownership and the fact one of the dispensaries at 230 N. Main will share a parking lot with Porterville Believers Church which is located across the street just to the east of the site.
Sharon Thompson, who submitted public comments and stated she was a member of Porterville Believers Church “in no way is this acceptable” for the church to share a parking lot with the business. She noted there's a requirement cannabis dispensaries be located at least 600 feet away from schools and daycare centers, but this dispensary could be potentially in contact with children at the church.
Another member of the community who said he owns a business directly across from where the cannabis dispensary will be at 1 West Morton talked about the assertion out of town companies have approached local business owners to use their sites as cannabis dispensaries.
He said he was asked several times to rent his property for that purpose. “I won't do it for the protection of the community,” he said.
He also challenged the council members “I wonder if any of the four of you” would approve the proposal for a property “if it was across the street from you property. It just doesn't happen to be across the street from you.
“I'm hear to encourage you not to approve the agreements tonight. This is in now way a decision that will help downtown Porterville. I'm concerned about the north end of Porterville.”
Another woman who said she is a resident near where the cannabis dispensary is going to be at 1 West Morton also expressed concern about living so close to the business. When commenting on if cannabis dispensaries were a good idea, she said, “I think not. I think not.”
But community member Brock Neely presented a different viewpoint. “I would rather live next to a cannabis dispensary than a liquor store,” he said.
He noted the fatal vehicle crashes that happen as a result of DUI incidents. “We've got way too many liquor stores,” he said.
When commenting on the process, Reyes said the decision made by the council was carefully considered “nor anything that we've taken lightly.”
As far as local ownership, one community member submitted a public comment stating “all of the dispensaries should be owned by local citizens not large out of town companies.”
The owners are listed as Coast to Coast Caregivers, dba Culture Cannabis Club out of Irvine, and Culture Cannabis Club in Porterville for the dispensary at 230 N. Main. And Haven #7 LLC, c/o Joe Velazquez in Irvine and Hussein Rayani from Porterville for the Morton Street dispensary.
The owner of the 230 Morton property, Jovita Castaneda, is also a major share holder and director/CFO of that dispensary. Flores stated “how important it was to be a local person” about Castaneda being a major share holder and the dispensary's director.
The council has also moved forward with the effort to approve a third cannabis dispensary in the city and to award that dispensary to an applicant who's wholly local. The two candidates being considered for that dispensary are Bloom Farms and the Tule River Economic Development Corporation.