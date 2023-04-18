Eli Bakunova is a Russian girl with a YouTube channel. Don’t jump to conclusions: She’s not an evil Russian agent. Eli is the girl next door, if the girl next door was smart, adventurous, charming and talented. She’s mastered several languages, and creates travel videos all over Russia and sometimes in other countries. Her English is better than my Russian, and I’ve studied Russian for decades. And she’s a former model, so she’s nice to look at. She’s got hundreds of thousands of subscribers, and, full disclosure, I’m one of them.
For several years, Eli from Russia has earned her living attracting subscribers to her channel. I don’t exactly know how YouTube channels work, but apparently the more subscribers you have, the bigger your monthly check. Eli’s channel must be widely appealing, because she’s always traveling to somewhere to make a video about the people and sights to be seen there. She’s created a life for herself that must be gratifying, and her videos are entertaining and informative. I’ve watched all of them, some several times.
Eli represents the best of Russia. She shows the side of Russia that made me go there after the fall of the Soviet Union and start a small publishing company, in the hope of helping build the new Russia. She’s representative of the half of the country that are Russia’s best and brightest. She and people like her offer hope for Russia and for the future of the world.
Unfortunately, the other half of Russians are a disappointment. They believe every lie that Putin’s vast propaganda machine spits out. They don’t try to get to the bottom of the outrageous claims that the government makes in order to manipulate them. They repeat ridiculous, unsupported claims, without ever requiring any proof. They seem to think that if someone says just about anything, it must be true. You would think that they would have heard arguments based on verifiable facts enough by now to reject ridiculous claims. But they don’t hear the truth. They only hear what’s on Russian state TV, which is all there is. They don’t see opposing opinions, because the government doesn’t allow opposing opinions. In Russia, you can go to jail for 10 years just for calling the conflict in Ukraine a war.
More than half a million Russians left their country to avoid being drafted and sent to Ukraine. However, hundreds of thousands of them answered the call, apparently unaware that the reasons that they had been given for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were based on lies. Sounds like several of our wars, doesn’t it? Here as there, being uninformed means that you WILL be deceived. Those who read news sources other than the party line know that they’re being lied to; the rest don’t have a clue. Sound familiar?
The people in Russia who support the “special military operation” to “rid Ukraine of Nazis” aren’t necessarily bad people; they’re just misinformed. They trust people who don’t deserve their trust, and who use them like disposable baby wipes. Many of them are older folks who lived through the Great Patriotic War and are still grateful to Josef Stalin for saving them from the invading Nazi hordes. That’s why the claims that there are Nazis in Ukraine poised to invade the motherland make sense. They did it once. Except that there ARE no Nazis. It’s just a lie that “sounds reasonable.”
We have an exact replica of the Russian model in our country today. People who only listen to Fox News don’t know that they’re being lied to, because that’s all they hear. They’re not bad people; they actually think of themselves as patriots, even as their votes do untold harm to their own country. They believe that the Republican Party has their best interests at heart, when in fact the Republican Party hasn’t done much to help the middle class, and has actually done considerable harm to the heartland. A number of the goals of the Republican Party are opposed by a majority of American voters – and yes, I mean by 50 percent plus one, the definition of a democratic majority. So to them, democracy is the enemy. Hence recent attempts to subvert democracy.
A week ago, YouTube “demonetized” the YouTube account of EliFromRussia. I became a sponsor of hers on Patreon, because you should put your money where your mouth is, and Eli offers hope for the future of a new Russia. We can’t all volunteer to fight with the Ukrainian army, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do anything. If you decide to do likewise, tell her Les says hi.
I feel sorry for people who are being deluded by politicians, whether they’re in this country or elsewhere. Once Russia is defeated in Ukraine, we should reach out to those Russians who have known all along that they deserved better, and create a kind of Marshall Plan to rebuild the country. But they will have to acknowledge that they were lied to, as the Germans had to do. That’s non-negotiable.
And in this country, we should honor the counsel of Abraham Lincoln in his Second Inaugural Address. The current division in American politics is the bitterest since the days before the Civil War. If you read Doris Kearns Goodwin’s book about that period, her characterization of Northern attitudes toward Southerners is an exact mirroring of the way Democrats view Republicans today. How can they betray our most basic values? Don’t they see that they’re being lied to? How can they support such barbaric policies? Forgiving them seemed then — and seems now — beyond the limits of compassion.
And yet Lincoln encouraged the victors to show “charity toward all,” and to ”bind up the wounds” of war. We need to try to understand how otherwise good and decent people could support Donald Trump. The crass manipulation used by Fox News to boost the number of viewers is analogous to what Russian television does, and it works just as well. Also, Fox Viewers have been told that watching other opinions is disloyal. It’s been used successfully for centuries: “If you listen to unbelievers, you’ll go to Hell.” So they’ve been groomed to accept that particular technique. That’s at least understandable.
I harbor the hope that our country can move beyond this lapse in judgment. But in order to do so, all of our citizens will need to recognize the same set of facts upon which to base judgments. Their conclusions don’t have to be identical, but the facts that support those conclusions need to be the same. My last book prescribed treating the publication of lies on the Internet as a crime. That’s not the only way, but it would be a start. If we can agree on the facts, I think we can find it much easier to tolerate diverse opinions, and once again agree to disagree.