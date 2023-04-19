An “aggressive schedule” has been set by CalTrans in which the agency states it can complete much of the needed repairs to Highway 190 above Springville by the end of the summer and all of the repairs to the Ponderosa area by the end of the year.
That was the report presented by CalTrans to the Tulare County Association of Governments at its meeting on Monday. CalTrans reported the repairs to Highway 190 from above Springville to the Ponderosa area will cost $27 million.
In addition at the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the county's Resource Management Agency reported repairing damage to the county's roads that were caused by the flooding is costing $38.1 million. Including in that cost is $8.5 million to repair the Upper and Lower Glove Drive bridges and a section of Upper Globe Drive.
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend stated CalTrans reported at Monday's TCAG meeting it expected to complete the repairs from Highway 190 to above Cedar Slope by the end of the summer. He added CalTrans also stated it expected to complete the repairs on Highway 190 all the way up to the North Road in the Ponderosa area by the end of the year.
Townsend said there are those at the TCAG meeting who commented on CalTrans ambitious schedule, asking “How are you going to do that,” adding “we've seen the pictures” as far as the damage that was done.
But Townsend said the CalTrans representative reassured those at the meeting that CalTrans had outstanding engineers and contractors and believed they could accomplish all the repairs up to the Ponderosa area by the end of the year.
“It's an aggressive schedule,” Townsend said. “I really appreciate that they are doing it on an aggressive schedule. We anticipated it was going to take a long time looking at the damage.”
Much of Highway 190 above Springville now is a one lane road in which it can be difficult for large vehicles to pass. “We have limited access to the mountain communities,” Townsend said.
As far as the Upper and Lower Globe Drive bridges and the roads, Townsend said the county is going out to bid on the project and should be able to expedite that bid process as it has done with other projects. About a one-mile stretch of the road along Upper Globe Drive that was taken out by the flooding will also be repaired as part of the project.
An update was also presented at Tuesday's meeting on Bartlett Park which will remain closed until the flooding season is considered to be over and repairs to the park can be made. Townsend said it's estimated the park received $1 to $2 million in damage. “It was a real rough estimate,” he said.
There was actually one good development from the COVID pandemic as major improvements were scheduled to be done at the park but couldn't be done due to supplies not being delivered because of supply chain issues. Otherwise the damage to the park could have been much worse. “Thankfully there were delays in the deliveries,” Townsend said.
So work at the park has been put on hold with the potential of more water from the Success Lake spillway coming into the park as a result of additional flooding. “There's still the unknown of the snow melt,” Townsend said.
Townsend also stated River Island Country Club has been able to reopen, operating as a 12-hole course. The effort needed to return River Island to an 18-hole course will be extensive and costly as there and state and/or federal funding will likely be needed as there were millions of dollars of damage to the course.