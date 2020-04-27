Summit Charter Intermediate Academy and Jim Maples Academy have 3-D printers, so it became clear what they could be used for when it comes to helping out in the effort to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Summit Charter Intermediate Academy vice principal Jose Vasquez and SCIA design teacher Gustavo Rojo have been using the 3-D printers to develop face shield masks for Sierra View Medical Center. “We just wanted to help out,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said he and Rojo download a file from prusa3d.com for the design of the facemasks that can be used by medical professionals. Each mask takes about three hours to make and costs about $3-$4 to produce.
“We are so fortunate to have leaders and organizations step up and offer their support during these challenging times,” said Dan Blazar, SVMC Patient Experience Officer. “We thank Burton Schools for their generous donation of face shields which will help keep our caregivers and patients safe. Collaboration and acts of kindness like this is what makes our Porterville community so special.”
Last Tuesday, Burton Schools superintendent Sergio Mendoza, SCIA principal Rosa Guerrero and Vasquez delivered 20 face shields to Daniel Blazer and on Friday another 30 face shields were donated to the hospital.
Vasquez said 100 face shields will be made and hopes to have all 100 delivered to Sierra View by this Friday.
“We're trying to make them as fast as we can so we get to 100,” Vasquez said. “By Friday we should have all 100 delivered.”