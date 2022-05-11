The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday it was able to break up an Ag theft ring that led to the arrests of two men.
One of the men was arrested a second time after posting bail following when he was arrested for his role in the Ag theft ring, TCSO stated.
Pedro Coronado, 37, and Alexis Avalos, 22, both of Lamont have been arrested.
On Wednesday, TCSO Ag Detectives spotted a white and red 1986 Ford Dually Pickup on the side of Highway 190 near Highway 65 in Porterville. Detectives recognized the pickup as matching one used by a suspect in multiple ongoing investigations ranging from Kern to Madera Counties.
One of the men inside the truck, Coronado, is suspected of about a dozen equipment thefts in Tulare County and was arrested and booked on May 3 for the theft of an excavator in Earlimart. The next day, Coronado posted bail and was released. Coronado also has pending criminal cases in Kern County for possession of stolen property.
The second suspect in the vehicle, Avalos, was found to have multiple active arrest warrants out of Kern County, one of which was for burglary.
As the investigation continued, Detectives found a forklift stuck in a nearby orchard that had been stolen in Terra Bella. A second forklift was also reported stolen from that location.
The second forklift was later found in the area of Scranton and Highway 65, just south of Porterville. Evidence collected at both scenes linked Coronado and Avalos to the thefts. Additionally, items found on Coronado at the time of arrest indicated he had been involved in recent thefts in a neighboring county.
Both suspects were arrested for multiple counts, including grand theft of agricultural equipment and possession of stolen property. Coronado was also booked for committing a felony while out on bail.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Pugh or Sergeant Joe England with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email attcso@tipnow.com.